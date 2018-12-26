The Latest: Trump signals no end in sight to shutdown

Jimmy Taylor of the Department of Public Works collects trash at the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018. According to the National Park Service, several partner organizations will assist with trash collection while National Park Service staff are furloughed because of the partial government shutdown but this may not occur in all areas or at the same frequency as when the government is open. Christmas has come and gone but the partial government shutdown is just getting started. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (Manuel Balce Ceneta)