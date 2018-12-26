Lake Charles Salvation Army’s Center of Hope serves Christmas dinner

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Twenty-three year old Karyn Norris has been volunteering for the Salvation Army since she was a child. She says she believes it’s something she was born to do.
“My family came to the salvation army first, my mother my grandmother, my papa," Norris said. “I enjoy doing this because I like people. I’m a people person so getting to help them. It also helps me.”
She and her family spent hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day preparing dinner to serve to those at the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope. A homeless shelter in Lake Charles.
Norris says it helps her just as much as it helps them.
“They tell me their stories and what they’ve been through and I do the same," Norris said. “It helps me with a deeper connection. I know where they’re coming from and I know what they’re coming from.”
Herbert Dumas, who’s staying at the Center of Hope says the center is a blessing.
“A lot of people are looking for food having to get food out of trash cans and out of empty garbage cans." Dumas says. "Being able to come to a place like this, and a Christian based organization.”
Norris says sometimes giving is the best gift of all.
“We just like doing it for other people we’re here we like to serve each and every one of us has a different reason for being here," Norris said. “It feels good to be cooking I’m in my natural habitat.”
If you wish to volunteer or learn more about the Salvation Army’s center of hope click, HERE.
