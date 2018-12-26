Lacassine man accused of hitting child, giving him black eye

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A Lacassine man is accused of hitting a boy, causing him to have a black eye.
Joseph Adam Ducote, 37, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. He faces one count of cruelty to a juvenile.
Deputies with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office began investigating after receiving a complaint of a child with a black eye, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey. Upon speaking with the children and the man, deputies found that the man had hit the boy, “causing the juvenile boy to have an injury to both eyes, bruised and blackened.”
Ducote is being held in the parish jail with no bond.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.