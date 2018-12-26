Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

(CNN) - Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is back at home after undergoing surgery.
The Supreme Court justice was discharged from a New York hospital Tuesday.
Surgeons removed two cancerous nodules from her left lung on Friday.
Doctors discovered the malignant nodules in November after Ginsburg fell in her office and fractured three ribs.
She now has no evidence of any disease elsewhere in her body, according to the court.
The court said she is recuperating at home.
