Holiday guide to returning gifts

(KPLC) - Christmas is over now but you may find yourself needing to return some gifts you received. Whether it’s clothes that don’t fit, duplicated gifts, or something that simply must go, you need to know how to return your unwanted gifts successfully.
Hopefully our gift returning guide will help make the process easy and stress-free.
When you get a gift you know you’ll have to return, here are some steps you should follow:
- Don’t open the packaging- If you open something then try to return it some retailers will inflict a restocking fee. Also, don’t remove any tags from clothing. Most merchants won’t accept returns of clothing with missing tags.
- Get the gift receipt- Most retailers will deny your return or exchange without a receipt. You may be able to get some store credit though.
- Check return policies- This is important to do before attempting to return or exchange anything. Some policies impose a time limit.
- Bring your I.D.- Some major chains such as Victoria’s Secret and Best Buy have a return-authorization system to detect and prevent abuse. The system allows retailers to track your return history.
- Be nice- Returns, exchanges, and refunds are given at the disclosure of the retailer. They are not legally required to accept returns unless the sold good is damaged or defective. Since it’s being provided as a courtesy to you, the consumer, be kind and polite to the person assisting you.
- Online purchases- If you purchased something online check to see if the company has any brick-and-mortar stores in your area. If not you may be responsible for repackaging the item and paying the return shipping cost. Online retailers such as Amazon offer returns but only on eligible items that were purchased as gifts.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.