First Alert Forecast: First Alert Day issued for Thursday for threat of severe weather

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This afternoon, there will be a lot of cloud cover with little to no rain. The rain will be on its way, so I would still keep an umbrella nearby. The winds are picking up as well. Temperatures will warm up to near 70 degrees this afternoon.
This evening, there will be some showers and a couple thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong and bring heavy rain. I do not anticipate any severe weather this evening. Rain chances will be on the increase after sunset. If you have any evening plans, check the radar before heading out the door.
Overnight, I expect a brief break from the rain. After a quick wave of some rain in the evening, I think there will be some time with no rain. After midnight, though, the rain chances pick back up and there will be some showers. It will likely be a wet commute to work on Thursday.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday for the threat of severe weather. There will be a line of strong storms that moves through in the mid to late morning. There will be some strong and gusty winds at times. Possibly becoming damaging winds in a couple areas. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Now is a good time to download out weather app and make sure your alerts are turned on.
By Thursday afternoon, most of the rain will be gone. The severe threat will be diminishing after lunchtime. I do still expect a couple stray showers in the early afternoon, but the rain chances will be going down. All of the rain is driven by a cold front that will be beyond us by the afternoon.
That cold front will push just to our south by Friday taking the rain along with it. I have lowered the rain chance to 20% chance as of now. It depends on how far south the front goes. If it is still close to the coast, we may see a little rain. There will still be plenty of clouds around and not much sunshine. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.
Over the weekend the rain chances go back up. That front that went just to our south on Friday will now migrate back to the north. The front will basically set up camp right on top of Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, the rain will be around the stalled front and will be possible just about any time during the day Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are up to 60% Saturday and 40% Sunday.
By Monday, the rain chances go back up to 60%. It will be mostly rain, so I do not expect any severe weather. It will be another gloomy day with limited sunshine. I would keep an umbrella handy as of now. Highs will be in the mid 50s. So, with the rain and cool temperatures, it will not be a great day to be outside.
Finally, by Tuesday the rain chances will go back down. It will likely be a cloudy day to start off the new year. But I’m sure we can all agree that anything is better than another rainy day. Temperatures on Tuesday will start out in the mid 40s, then will warm up to the mid 50s in the afternoon.
