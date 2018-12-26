FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy with showers by this afternoon; severe storms possible Thursday

A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday due to the threat of some severe weather. The main line of storms will not arrive until Thursday morning after sunrise through the afternoon hours with a threat of some severe weather. The threat remains low with heavy rain along the line being the main concern as the line could slow down upon arrival and result in a threat of some street flooding if this happens. The threat of severe weather is not zero and will continue to need to be monitored as storms move through Thursday morning and afternoon, as a couple of storms could produce damaging winds or evening a spin up tornado! The severe threat should be ending once the line moves through the area by afternoon.