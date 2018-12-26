FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Breezy with showers by this afternoon; severe storms possible Thursday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Fog isn’t as widespread nor dense this morning which will make for less struggles for the morning commute as temperatures have been holding steady around 60 degrees most of the night. Some patchy fog will be possible but increasing breezes will likely keep this from becoming a widespread problem this morning.
Clouds will continue to thicken up as temperatures steadily warm up as a few showers begin to move in later in the afternoon and evening although these should not be severe with rainfall amounts of around ¼ to ½” today. Winds will continue to increase through the afternoon and evening as well out of the southeast and this will likely keep fog from becoming a problem for Thursday morning.
A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Thursday due to the threat of some severe weather. The main line of storms will not arrive until Thursday morning after sunrise through the afternoon hours with a threat of some severe weather. The threat remains low with heavy rain along the line being the main concern as the line could slow down upon arrival and result in a threat of some street flooding if this happens. The threat of severe weather is not zero and will continue to need to be monitored as storms move through Thursday morning and afternoon, as a couple of storms could produce damaging winds or evening a spin up tornado! The severe threat should be ending once the line moves through the area by afternoon.
Rainfall amounts with this line look to be between 1 and 3 inches but higher totals could occur if the line stalls for any length of time Thursday before advancing into Acadiana and southeastern Louisiana Thursday night. Therefore, a small risk of flooding does exist.
The lull in rain Friday will be brief though as a disturbance moves across the state on Saturday, bringing another round of showers to the area, although these should be light and more of a nuisance than anything else as they could begin in the morning and be on and off throughout the day and perhaps even into the evening. Sunday is shaping up to be the drier of the two weekend days as one disturbance departs with another rainmaker on the heels of the departure for Monday.
The pattern remains very unsettled in the long range with additional rain Monday as an area of low pressure that will move up the coastline will bring another round of showers and a few thunderstorms to the area beginning as early as the predawn hours of Monday. With the low departing on Tuesday, rain chances will taper off with the longer range models hinting at a drier stretch of weather for the middle and latter half of next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
