DeRidder Police treated to a home cooked meal on Christmas

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - Across Southwest Louisiana, first responders worked hard to keep our holidays merry and bright, away from their homes and families. DeRidder Police were treated to a little piece of home though; one dispatcher treated them to a home cooked breakfast.
“We’re here for everybody else, if they need us, and it’s nice to have someone come in and bring us home here because this is our second home,” Lt. Craig Richard of DeRidder PD, said.
“This has been a tradition at DeRidder since I started, so I have to take care of them on Christmas," Paula Nall, a dispatcher for the DeRidder Police Department said. "I love to cook and I know Christmas Day there’s nothing open. So I started doing this for my family, my extended family. I love to cook for them and it’s my way of telling them thank you.”
Nall, or Miss Paula as the officers call her, has been bringing homemade breakfast to the Police Department for eight years now. They say it’s become a Christmas tradition the officers on duty greatly appreciate.
“It brings up morale," Cpl. David Stanard said. “This is our second family.”
“Yeah, it makes you feel good," Richard said. "Everything is closed on the holidays.”
Miss Paula says she woke up at 6 a.m. to cook her officers breakfast.
“Well I know they enjoy it very much, and it wasn’t even donuts," Paula said. "It was real food! I made home fried potatoes, bacon, ham, biscuits, sausage and gravy, and they ate all of it.”
The officers all say they have a different favorite food she brings, but they can all agree they love Miss Paula.
Nall also works at the Leesville Police Department full time on week days and comes to work dispatch on weekends in DeRidder. She says she doesn’t get many days off, but she wouldn’t trade it for the world.
“I’ll continue to bring them food for as long as I can, even if I retire from here,” Nall said.
