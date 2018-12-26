Christmas Tree Recycling

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - If you’re looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree, Louisiana has a new resource that could point you in the right direction.
The Coalition to restore coastal Louisiana launched a new website for information on dropping off trees in five coastal parishes.
The trees will be used to slow down coastal erosion, and in fact millions of trees are estimated to have been recycled over the last three decades.
For more information visit their website at crcl.org.
