Alexandria police investigating Christmas day shootings

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Alexandria police are investigating three Christmas day homicides in the city that are believed to have happened within moments of each other, according to an article from KALB.
Authorities said one victim was found shot and killed at the corner of Third Street and St. James Street around 4:30 p.m. Shortly after, police received a call about a shooting in the 2300 block of Madeline Street where two more people were found dead.
Alexandria Police identified Wendell Reed, 58, as the shooter in the Madeline Street fatal shooting.
Alexandria Police believe the two shootings could possibly be related, but can’t confirm yet.
