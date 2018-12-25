Police identify person of interest in mall shooting on Christmas Eve

Police identify person of interest in mall shooting on Christmas Eve
Lafayette Police Department (Source: Facebook)
By Josh Auzenne | December 25, 2018 at 7:08 AM CST - Updated December 25 at 10:10 AM

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - Police said they have identified the person in a photo they want to talk to after a shooting at a Louisiana mall on Christmas Eve.

The Lafayette Police Department reported the shooting happened at the Acadiana Mall a little before 4:30 p.m.

Investigators have not released the name of the person in the photo. They added he is the only person of interest at this time.

The Lafayette Police Department is trying to identify the person circled in this picture in connection with a shooting at the Acadiana Mall on Dec. 24, 2018.
The Lafayette Police Department is trying to identify the person circled in this picture in connection with a shooting at the Acadiana Mall on Dec. 24, 2018.

Detectives said one person was wounded in the shooting but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow updates

Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.