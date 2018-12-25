Police identify person of interest in mall shooting on Christmas Eve

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - Police said they have identified the person in a photo they want to talk to after a shooting at a Louisiana mall on Christmas Eve.
The Lafayette Police Department reported the shooting happened at the Acadiana Mall a little before 4:30 p.m.
Investigators have not released the name of the person in the photo. They added he is the only person of interest at this time.
Detectives said one person was wounded in the shooting but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is urged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-8477.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.