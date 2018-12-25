Moss Bluff business stays open for Christmas in hopes to give back to the community

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - Bonnie Richard, owner of The Brown Bag Cafe says she has an outpouring of love for her community.
“From day one we were just packed," Richard said. "I know we’re not a very large establishment but the community outpouring has just been tremendous and the need for this type of eatery in Moss Bluff was greatly needed.”
As Richard built relationships with her customers she realized a lot of them would be spending Christmas alone.
“There’s a lot of out of town workers here in this area," Richard said. "You know Sasol, the plants. They don’t get to go home and be with their family during the holidays.”
That’s when Richard and her co-owner Chris Wise said something needed to be done.
“We created this restaurant so that we could connect with community," Wise said. “Moss Bluff, Westlake, Lake Charles. We try to live a Christian lifestyle and exude that.”
The restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Christmas day. Wise says it’s a small sacrifice with a big reward.
Ronda Doucet, a sous-chef at The Brown Bag Cafe has spent the past couple of Christmas' alone. She says spending it with the community makes all the difference.
“It’s great to know that this place of business is open," Doucet says, "Some people don’t have families some people don’t have any money or anything to feed themselves.”
“We’re so blessed we just want to give back and be a blessing to others,” Richard says. “You make a big connection to the community and that’s why we’re here and want to do.”
