More ‘Baby Shark’ just in time for Christmas

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - If you thought you’d survived the wave of ‘Baby Shark'... think again.
That ear worm that parents can’t seem to shake, and kids just love, is back for Christmas with a new twist for the holidays.
The videos and song have led to a toy line of baby singing sharks that sold out before Christmas.
The original ‘Baby Shark’ video has racked up more than 2 billion - yes that’s billion with a B - views on YouTube.
If you haven’t heard it enough, here it is for your viewing pleasure.
