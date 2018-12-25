Millennials are saving the real Christmas tree industry

(CNN) - Millennials are keeping it real this holiday season.
The generation born between 1981 and 1996 is credited with driving up sales of real Christmas trees.
Sales are up 10 percent compared to last year, according to Square Inc., a financial services and mobile payment company.
The figure is based on more than 1,000 Christmas tree sellers using the company's payment software.
The National Christmas Tree Association said Millennials are helping the Christmas tree business thrive, saying their love for live trees is boosting demand.
The same Square Inc. report found prices for live trees went up 17-percent in the past two years.
Meanwhile, more than 95 million American households are expected to put up Christmas trees this yea, according to a new survey from the American Christmas Tree Association.
The survey also found 82 percent of the Christmas trees displayed will be artificial and nearly 18 percent will be real trees.
Artificial trees are still the most popular, but the trend of Millennials ditching artificial trees is giving Christmas tree farmers plenty of holiday cheer.
