LSU picks up Christmas commitment from No. 1 CB in Class of 2020

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU football and head coach Ed Orgeron received a special Christmas present in the form of another top recruit committing to the Tigers.
Elias Ricks, a five-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2020. Ricks attends Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, CA. He announced on Twitter he intends to sign with LSU.
Ricks is 6-foot-2 and weighs 180 pounds.
He is ranked No. 9 overall in the nation and No. 3 in California.
