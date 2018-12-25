Last-minute holiday shopping in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - There were plenty of last-minute holiday shoppers at Target Monday, searching for the perfect gifts and stocking up on Christmas necessities before Tuesday.
“I never get it done in a good, timely, manner. I’m always late," one last-minute shopper, Eric Drayton, said.
“Oh, I procrastinate all the time," Jack Robsinson, another last-minute shopper, said.
“These are the last two things I had to pick up," Danyell Mayberry said about picking up two stockings for each of her sons.
This year, it’s expected shoppers will spend about 5 percent more money than 2017, according to the National Retail Federation. They also predict this year’s holiday sales could reach 720 billion dollars.
Drayton spent his money on last minute gifts, and he said his procrastination isn’t anything new.
“I’m notorious for late shopping," Drayton said.
While others like Mayberry treated themselves to gifts alongside their last-minute pick-ups.
“It’s an instant pot that I’ve been hearing a lot about," Mayberry said. "Treating myself to a little Christmas joy.”
Now that Mayberry is done with her holiday shopping, she said she’s extremely relieved.
“I feel like a great burden’s been lifted off of me," she said.
