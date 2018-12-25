First Alert Forecast: Threat for severe weather Thursday with rain likely each day this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This evening, there will still be a lot of clouds around. The rain chances decrease to only 10%, so rain is unlikely. I can’t rule out a quick sprinkle, hence the 10%. If you have any outdoor plans, you should not need an umbrella. Temperatures will also be tolerable. They should be around the lower to mid 60s.
Overnight, the clouds will remain in place. There may be a quick sprinkle or two, so I am keeping a 10% chance of rain through the overnight hours. I do not expect any fog overnight due to the winds remain a little too high.
Wednesday will be dry for the most part. However, I still have a 40% chance of rain. Meaning, the rain will arrive later in the evening, and not during the morning or early afternoon. If you are going to be out and about, you should not need an umbrella unless you plan on staying out beyond sunset. Temperatures should reach the mid 60s.
Thursday has a better chance for rain as a cold front pushes through in the morning. The rain will start late Wednesday night, then last through the morning hours on Thursday. There could still be some more rain in the afternoon too. I have a 70% chance for rain. Temperatures will be a little warmer, reaching the mid 70s.
As the cold front pushes through Thursday morning, there is a slight risk for severe weather. There will be some strong and gusty winds at times. Possibly becoming damaging winds in a couple areas. I also cannot rule out a tornado or two. Make sure to have a plan and a way of being notified incase severe weather strikes.
That cold front will push just to our south by Friday taking the rain along with it. I do still have a 30% chance of rain as of now. It depends on how far south the front goes. If it is still close to the coast, we may see a little rain. There will still be plenty of clouds around and not much sunshine. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.
Over the weekend the rain chances go back up. That front that went just to our south on Friday will now migrate back to the north. The front will basically set up camp right on top of Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, the rain will be around the stalled front and will be possible just about any time during the day Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are up to 60% Saturday and 40% Sunday.
By Monday, the rain chances start to go back up to 60%. It will be mostly rain. It will be another gloomy day with limited sunshine. I would keep an umbrella handy as of now. Highs will be in the mid 50s, so with the rain, it will not be a great day to be outside.
