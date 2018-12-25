First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing as our next cold front approaches

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Merry Christmas! Through the day today expect hit or miss showers with mostly cloudy skies. These rain chances continue through the day thanks to southern winds. Temperatures get near 70 degrees across the area. As we get into the evening hours rain chances begin to diminish with mostly cloudy skies remaining overnight. Temperatures fall into the 50s.
Through the day tomorrow rain chances hold off through the majority of the day with rain chances increasing later into the afternoon hours. Temperatures get into the upper 60s through the afternoon hours.
The heaviest of the rain fall holds off until the overnight hours. With this rainfall we do have a slight risk of severe weather. This risk includes damaging winds and an isolated chance for a tornado. Northern portions of the viewing area have the highest risk with a 1 out of 6.
This threat for heavy rainfall continues through the day on Thursday. Temperatures during the day get into the 70s across the area as the warm front ahead of our next cold front passes through. The cold front passes through during the day on Friday bringing lingering rain fall chances into Friday as well.
Saturday we see rain chances as the cold front that passes through on Friday stalls just to our south. Temperatures stay cool through the day only getting into the lower 60s. Sunday expect much of the same with continued rain chances and cold temperatures.
Rain continues to start the new year! So keep the umbrella handy.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.