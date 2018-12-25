The DeRidder Police Department brings Christmas to town a day early

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Police Department brought Christmas a day early to local children, passing out donated toys left over from their and Jolly Ole Santa Haulers Toy Drive. Their 10th annual toy drive was able to provide around 600 children who were signed up to receive presents, according to Police Chief John Gott.
Gott says that the department doesn’t like to save the excess toys for the next year; they opt to hand out the leftover toys to children on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
On Monday, Lieutenant Craig Richard, Sergeant John Davidson, Corporal David Stanard and Patrolwoman Michelle Campbell loaded their “sleighs” and waited at store fronts to hand out the toys to kids.
They say the event helps bring the officers closer to the community and is something they want to continue doing.
Lt. Richard says they handed out around 200 toys this Christmas Eve.
