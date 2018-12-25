Christmas enthusiasts of SWLA: Cindi Rust

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The holidays are all about making memories for families, but for one Sulphur woman, it’s about making memories and reliving them.
Every Christmas Cindi Rust takes a trip down memory lane just by looking at her Christmas trees. Along with her traditional Christmas tree, she has three other trees that she dedicates to her children.
“The all bring back wonderful memories,” Cindi said.
Every Christmas ornament and decoration is special to Cindi and her family.
“I love opening boxes every Christmas,” Cindi said. “It brings back memories, every ornament brings back a memory of Christmas past. I love making new memories.”
Cindi loves her main tree, but she has three other trees that are special to her.
Cindi didn’t start out with four trees.
“They were a part of the main tree and there got to be so many that I ended up putting them on their own tree,” Cindi said.
Decorating her trees is something she looks forward to every year.
“I love the way the big one looks, I love the memories for the little ones,” Cindi said. "It’s fun getting the pictures out and reliving every Christmas, because it’s pictures of Christmas. And each one you can basically watch the kids grow up again through their pictures.
Even her husband agrees
“I can really go back and look at my daughter and the twins and see how they’ve grown up throughout the years,” Bob Rust said. “That’s pretty neat.”
It’s all just a part of Cindi’s overall love for Christmas.
“I love decorating, I love being creative, and making it a little different every year,” Cindi said.
Decorating and having fun isn’t the only thing Cindi loves about Christmas.
“I love giving, I love seeing the faces of everyone when they see surprises,” Cindi said. “And just the joy of Christmas and the joy of giving.”
The love of giving is something her whole family takes part in.
“I just enjoy giving it’s what we’re supposed to do,” Bob said.
“I’m in it for the décor, the family,” Chelsea Ardoin, Cindi’s daughter said. “I think it’s the one time of year to examine ourselves. What are we doing to help others?”
Cindi’s advice when it comes to decorating is to do what’s good for you.
