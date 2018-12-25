Brees trails Mahomes in NFL MVP betting odds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With only one week left in the regular season, It's a two-horse race for the NFL MVP award. It's Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against Saints quarterback Drew Brees.
According to betting site William Hill, Mahomes is the favorite to take home the top prize over Brees. Right now the betting odds bare out a slim margin.
Let’s look at the numbers. Brees has thrown for 3,992 yards, 32 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. Plus, the Saints are 13-2.
Mahomes has thrown for 4,816 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. His squad is 11-4. Mahomes losses came against Tom Brady, Jared Goff, Philip Rivers, and Russell Wilson.
So when Mahomes goes against the best QB’s in the NFL, he’s lost. Just something to think about voters.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.