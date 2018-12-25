Black students make up small percentage of high school students taking dual enrollment courses

LOUISIANA, (KPLC) - Each year, more and more high school students are electing to get a head start on their college careers through dual enrollment courses. The latest figures show a more than 60-percent increase.
It also shows that only one in five of those enrolled are black students.
Dual enrollment offers high school students a chance to earn both school and college credit.
A total of 31,517 students were enrolled for the 2017-18 school year, the latest available. Ten years ago, the total was 19,716.
Twenty-three percent of high school students are taking college courses, according to state figures. Yet, black students make up just 21 percent of the total even though they make up 44 percent of the high school population, sparking attention and concerns.
“We probably have about 10 percent of the senior population that will be eligible for dual enrollment," said Robert Pete, administrative director of high schools with the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
According to Pete, the number of eligible students is limited because of the standards to enroll.
“With dual enrollment, itself, there is an ACT requirement. The ACT requirement says you have to have a 19 on the math, an 18 on the English and a 19 composite,” Pete said.
He said at predominantly black schools the average ACT score doesn’t meet those requirements.
“If your average composite is 16, then that means it’s going to automatically eliminate a lot of your students," he said.
At some schools, these courses can cost hundreds of dollars.
Director of Higher Education Kim Hunter Reed says the statistic “illuminates the equity gaps.”
Pete says funding also plays a monumental role.
The lack of any overarching state plan means dual enrollment varies from district to district. Some students pay nothing for the classes. Others are charged up to $800 per course.
Students in rural areas complain about lack of access to classes freely available in cities.
Calcasieu Parish has taken advantage of surplus funds to provide these courses free of charge.
“Our superintendent has allowed us to use those funds for dual enrollment, if other districts around the state would use funds for that, I’m sure you would see increase across the state," said Pete.
Pete warns, though, that those funds may not always be available - students would have to pay for those courses - something that could lead to an even larger economic gap in enrollment.
Pete says to help grow the number of students taking dual enrollment classes, the parish offers ACT Prep courses to help them meet the admission criteria.
