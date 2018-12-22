With early signing period in the books, LSU comes out with an impressive haul

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU performed on the field in 2018, racking up nine wins, and delivered off the field as well. Coach Orgeron's latest recruiting class sits at No. 4 after the early signing period ended.
“Last year we had so many holes to fill, and I just looked at the position, and I looked at the player, and said can that guy get us better? There were so many holes on the line, we had to take transfers, and get a new kicker and a new quarterback. Now it wasn’t just necessarily take the player that makes us better, but let me get the best player, and that’s what we went after,” said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron.
The class includes three five-star recruits in offensive lineman Kardell Thomas, cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr., and running back John Emery, Jr.
“Everybody knows that LSU is the place to come, and me being a big name guy, a five-star number one guard and all that, a lot of people are like he’s sticking to that. He could go anywhere, so my biggest thing was to push LSU, and talk them up the right way and be real to recruits. Let them know if you come here, you’ve gotta be a dog and you’re going to play if you’re a dog,” said offensive lineman Kardell Thomas.
“It shows that in Louisiana we’ve got some great talent, and as long as we stay in town and go to LSU, then we can have some big things coming. If you’re from this area, you get a chance to play in front of friends and family. You make a play, and you just so happen to look in the stands, you might so happen to see somebody you know. Like that’s just a good feeling whenever you can do that,” said cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.
With the departure of Nick Brossette in the Tiger backfield, Emery could see playing time right away for the Purple and Gold. In 2019, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chris Curry, Tae Provens, and Lanard Fournette will be fighting for time along with Emery. Emery wants to win, and get some hardware also.
“It’s known as RBU so you know, I’m about to fill in a big spot. My goal is to really be great at LSU, win Heisman, graduate, Master’s Degree. I just have plans. The thing about me is I’m never satisfied. I’m trying to make it to the top,” said John Emery, Jr.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.