Sheriff: Man kills wife then himself in murder-suicide on Pleasant Drive

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A man shot and killed his wife, then turned the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide on Pleasant Drive, authorities said.
Renee Foster, 49, and Adam Foster, 38, were found dead around 8:20 a.m. Christmas Eve in the 4000 block of Pleasant Drive, Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said.
Adam Foster is also believed to have shot and killed two of the family’s dogs, Mancuso said. There was a third dog in the home that was unharmed.
The couple was found this morning after a Renee Foster did not show up for work. A coworker called a neighbor, who checked on the couple and found a body in the backyard.
Adam Foster’s body was the backyard and Renee Foster was found in the home.
“It’s just a tragic event, on Christmas Eve,” Mancuso said.
There was not a history of domestic abuse calls to law enforcement, Mancuso said.
