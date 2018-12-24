Teddy Bridgewater “Bike life” dance taking over the Saints locker room

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If the Saints win a big game, many fans go to Instagram stories after to see what Black and Gold players are dancing it up postgame.
One of the biggest stars in the locker room, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. His “Bike life” dance move is a show-stopper for the Saints.
According to Nola.com, Bridgewater got the dance from his high school football team in Miami after they won state. The last few weeks, Bridgewater’s dance has taken over social media sites such as Twitter and Instagram.
This week against Carolina, Bridgewater might take his moves to the field. In 2009, with the 1-seed already clinched in week 17, the Saints started Mark Brunell at quarterback.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.