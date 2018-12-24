Seahawks clinch playoff berth outlasting Chiefs 38-31

Mahomes was 23 of 40 for 273 and three TDs. He had a few of his own magical moments that will enhance his MVP candidacy. But for the second straight week the Chiefs (11-4) were unable to come through with a victory that would have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC and will go into Week 17 with the chance of being division champs for find themselves on the road for the opening weekend of the postseason.