Retailers experience high rate of gift returns before Christmas

(UNDATED) - Even though Christmas is one day away, many have already exchanged gifts with loved ones.
Research shows people are already returning gifts.
UPS usually deems January 3 as National Returns Day, but now, the process is happening before people even open their gifts.
This year, the shipping giant expected to process more than 1 million returns daily leading up to Christmas.
The Washington Post reported part of the reason for this is because retailers have been offering more discounts for an extended period of time.
Retailers are making it easier for customers to return items both online and in-store.
Some major department stores have set up special areas in-store to expedite the returns process.
In order to ensure your experience is hassle-free, make sure you print the label and send the item back within the time-frame the company has requested.
If you’re returning a package in-store, make sure you bring the gift receipt and return the item in its original packaging.
