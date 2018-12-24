Iota woman accused of dragging officer with vehicle, later attempting to take his gun

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - An Iota woman is accused of dragging an Iota police officer with her vehicle, then later attempting to take his gun from him.
Linda Leckelt, 55, was stopped by an Iota police officer for a traffic violation on S. First Street in Iota on Tuesday, Dec. 18, according to a post on the Iota Police Department Facebook page.
Leckelt first gave the officer a false identity, but when told that she would be going to jail for falsely identifying herself, she put the vehicle in reverse and dragged the officer several feet before hitting the front of his marked patrol car, according to the post. She then led the officer on a brief vehicle pursuit, which ended on Nickel Road in Iota.
Leckelt then fled on foot, according to the post. When she was caught, she attempted to take the officer’s gun from his holster. Leckelt was apprehended with the help of the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Leckelt was taken to as hospital to be checked out before she was booked into the Acadia Parish jail.
She faces counts of failure to identify, driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest, attempted first-degree murder, hit-and-run, flight from an officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and attempted disarming of a peace officer.
