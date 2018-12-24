Idaho lab protects US infrastructure from cyber attacks

By KEITH RIDLER | December 24, 2018 at 11:18 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 11:18 AM
This Nov. 29, 2018 photo shows the new Cyber Integration Center being built in Idaho Falls, Idaho, that will be ready next fall. It's part of an effort by the United States to catch up with what cybersecurity experts say are threats to critical infrastructure control systems to energy pipelines, hydroelectric projects, drinking water systems and nuclear power plants. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler) (AP)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The United States is rushing to catch up with what cybersecurity experts say are threats to critical infrastructure control systems by hackers to energy pipelines, hydroelectric projects, drinking water systems and nuclear power plants.

The Idaho National Laboratory's cybersecurity labs and offices next year will move into a massive cybersecurity building, and another building will house one of the nation's most powerful supercomputers at a total cost of about $85 million.

Lab officials are also teaming with Idaho universities and others to produce cybersecurity workers to help fill an estimated worker shortage of more than a million.

Experts say current cybersecurity efforts mostly involve "bolting on" cyber protections to decades-old infrastructure control systems amid concerns they've already been infiltrated by malicious entities waiting for the opportune time to strike.