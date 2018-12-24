First Alert Forecast: Rain chances going up this week as our next cold front approaches

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - This evening, the clouds will be on the increase. There should be a nice sunset with plenty of color to the sky. After the sun goes down, the clouds will soon take over the sky and eventually there will be complete overcast. This is due to southerly winds coming back. This will also help keep temperatures warm overnight.
Through the night, the clouds will continue to increase. There may even be a quick sprinkle from the clouds. I have a 10% chance of rain tonight. Rudolph will certainly be needed tonight since there could also be some fog in a couple places. Temperatures overnight will fall to the mid 50s.
On Christmas Day, the clouds will still be in place. There should not be much sunshine. I do have a 20% chance of rain during the day. The computer models are indicating some rain in the morning just to our east. That could still come right over us, meaning there could be some showers before noon. By the afternoon, rain will be more isolated. Temperatures in the afternoon will reach the lower 70s.
Right after the holiday, train chances will be on the increase. On Wednesday, I have a 40% chance of rain. This will be mostly in the evening. So, in the morning, you should not have to worry about any rain. The rain should start as early as the late afternoon. After sunset is when we can expect more showers along with a thunderstorm or two. Overall, it will be mostly rain.
Thursday has higher rain chances since most of the rain will fall in the morning. This is also when our next cold front will push through. That is what is responsible for the rain. I have the rain chances up to 70% on Thursday. There will also be a couple storms associated. I do not anticipate any severe weather, though. By the evening, most of the rain should be gone.
That cold front will push just to our south by Friday taking the rain along with it. Therefore, we may take a brief break from the rain. I do still have a 10% chance of rain as of now. There will still be plenty of clouds around and not much sunshine. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s.
Over the weekend the rain chances go back up. That front that went just to our south on Friday will not migrate back to the north. The front will basically set up camp right on top of Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, the rain will be around the stalled front and will be possible just about any time during the day Saturday and Sunday.
By Monday, the rain chances start to go back down. There will still be a couple showers possible. I have a 30% chance of rain in the afternoon. There may be a little bit of sunshine that comes out in the afternoon too. Highs will be near 60 degrees.
