First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies ahead of rain chances mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Merry Christmas Eve! Mostly sunny skies through the day today with temperatures getting into the 60s. Winds early today are out of the northeast at about 5 mph and become southeast through the afternoon. This brings in warmer and moister air, increasing cloud cover as we head into the evening hours. Rain chances hold off until early tomorrow morning.
Through Christmas day, with southerly winds we see chances for showers starting in the morning hours and continuing through the day. These showers will be hit-or-miss and I think most of us will remain dry. Temperatures get near the 70s across the area making it feel unseasonable.
Overnight with increase cloud cover temperatures only cool unto the upper 50s. Rain chances hold off through the overnight hours and through most of the day on Wednesday with temperatures getting near 70 degrees again. We see rain chances increasing into the evening hours as a cold front approaches from the west and will definitely see showers and storms overnight Wednesday into the day on Thursday.
Thursday expect showers and storms through the day. The main threat with this system is going to be the amount of rainfall we receive. Be sure to stay weather aware through the Christmas holidays.
We see a lull in rainfall into the day on Friday with temperatures beginning to fall thanks to the passage of a cold front. Temperatures get near 70 degrees again, but we will see them falling overnight and into the day on Saturday.
We see rain chances pick back up into the weekend.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.