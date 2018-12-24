Essential government services will continue during shutdown

LA (KPLC) - With the government in the middle of a partial shutdown over the holidays we’re breaking down a few elements of the shutdown for you.
The shutdown is partial which means only about 25 percent of workers are affected. Several functions of the government are still operating, such as air traffic control, the Transportation Security Administration, and the Veterans Administration. Your holidays are virtually unaffected by the shutdown.
The U.S. Postal Service will still operate as normal. If you have Medicare, Medicaid, or get Social Security checks there is no need to worry, those services will continue. Customs and Border Patrol agents at the border and U.S. troops deployed to the border will report to work as usual. They just won’t get paid for the time being.
