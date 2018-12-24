Asian shares mixed on US partial shutdown, Wall Street slump

WALL STREET: The U.S. market ended its worst week in more than seven years on Friday, with major indexes plunging 7 percent. They've given up more than 12 percent in December. Sentiment was dampened by a range of factors, including expectations for slower U.S. growth and the country's long-running trade dispute with China. The S&P 500 index slipped 2.1 percent to 2,416.62 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.8 percent at 22,445.37. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 3 percent to 6,332.99. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks lost 2.6 percent to 1,292.09. All of the major indexes are 16 to 26 percent lower from their highs this summer and fall.