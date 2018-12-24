AP top sports story of '18: Nassar abuse, gymnastics turmoil

USOC chairman Larry Probst, CEO Scott Blackmun and sport performance director Alan Ashley all left or were forced out under a cloud. In his going-away speech, Probst said despite the USOC's success under his watch, "it is our collective failure to keep you safe that that will forever cause me deep and profound regret." Brought on to repair USA Gymnastics, president Kerry Perry got forced out after a series of embarrassing and out-of-touch missteps. Her predecessor, Steve Penny, was arrested on charges he ordered files pertaining to Nassar removed from the team's training center at the Karolyi Ranch in Texas.