Sam Houston State Park opens new Kid’s Trail

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Before the hustle and bustle of Christmas, families took a quick minute to enjoy some nature. Saturday was the grand opening of Sam Houston Jones Park new kids trail.
"I knew I wanted to put a kids trail together, I knew my kids would like it, I figured there’s nothing in the area like it," park manager Jason Guillory said.
It’s the first of its kind.
“This is the only state park in the state that has a kid’s park,” Guillory said.
The new kids trail at welcomes families to come enjoy all that nature has to offer, and so far, the consensus is a good one.
“We’ve been open two hours, right at two hours and we’ve had six or hundred people come through, kids are loving it you can hear them screaming,” Guillory said.
Stretching a quarter of a mile, the size is just right for the kids to enjoy.
“As you get out there, you walk see it kinda turns, we didn’t want to do it too far where young kids get burnt,” Guillory said.
It includes animals that can be found along the trail.
“Alligator, lizards, eagles, bats, raccoons, squirrels,” Guillory said.
They even included some educational information.
'We want the kids to come out here and see it, but we also want to learn facts and learn things about the animals, trees and other things in the area," Guillory said.
For the grand opening, kids also had the chance to visit with Santa.
“I get excited I think more than they do, cause I like to see them run at you especially when they hit you right in that mid-section and they hug you real tight, that’s a lot of fun,” Guillory said.
After clearing the land, Guillory says the trail only cost about two-hundred dollars and two months to create. However, he hopes they can receive additional funding to help improve the trail.
Guillory hopes to inspire other state parks to open kid’s trails for their locals.
The Sam Houston Jones Park is open daily and is 3-dollars a person for entry. Seniors and children under 3 are free.
