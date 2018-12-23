Saints take on Steelers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s a home town game for the Saints today as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Superdome.
The Steelers have a lot to play for today as a loss to New Orleans could end up with disastrous consequences for their division race and even their wild card race. But after a big win against the Patriots last Sunday they put an end to a three game losing streak with Ben Roethlisberger completing almost 70 percent of his passes.
New Orleans, on the other hand, are looking to all but wrap up the top seed in the NFC having won 12 of their last 13 games. And compared to Roethlisberger, Drew Brees is still on top completing almost 75 percent of his passes. If they can win here the rest of their games this season will be home games unless they can make it all the way to the Super Bowl.
However, the Saints need to get their offense back on track after under-performing in their last three games. On top of that their defense will need to be on point as well. Pittsburgh has been getting down the field quickly these days and while the Saints have done a great job of limiting the kinds of explosive plays that helped the Steelers last Sunday they’ll need to keep it up if they want to win.
But the Saints are getting one Christmas gift early as the Steeler’s JuJu Smith-Schuster, who is currently sixth in the NFL in receiving yards and leading in catches, reportedly suffered a groin injury during practice on Thursday. JuJu says he will play but he may see limited field time during this game. On top of that the Steeler’s running back James Conner will be missing his third consecutive game due to a high ankle sprain.
The Saints kick off today at 3:25 p.m.
We have a list of how to catch the game and live updates of the score below.
