French police defend actions after clashes with protesters

Riot police officers are seen on the Champs Elysees avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, during a demonstration, in Paris Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. France's yellow vest protesters, who have brought chaos to Paris over the past few weeks with their economic demands, demonstrated in sharply reduced numbers Saturday at the start of the Christmas and New Year holidays. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu) (AP)