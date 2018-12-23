First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies through tomorrow, increased rain chances through next weekend

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect mostly sunny skies to continue with temperatures climbing into the 70s for some areas. Overnight with clear skies temperatures drop down into the 40s with skies remaining clear into the start of the day tomorrow.
Through Christmas Eve skies remain clear with a few passing clouds and rain chances holding off. Temperatures get into the low 60s thanks to that cold front that passed through on Sunday.
Clouds begin to build back in later in the evening keeping temperatures in the 50s overnight. We heat up during the day on Tuesday, thanks to a warm front moving into the area. This increases rain chances slightly. I think most of us will remain dry, but with ample moisture showers could easily develop.
The greatest rain chance of the week holds off until later in the day on Wednesday as our next cold front approaches. We’ll see clouds steadily increasing through the day as the cold front builds toward SWLA. I think the heaviest and greatest amount of showers and storms holds off until the overnight hours.
This rain chance continues overnight with severe weather not looking like a problem now, but we will continue to monitor the system as it approaches the area. Even though it is Christmas week remain weather aware and continue to check the forecast. Right now, it looks like heavy rain will be the main threat as this cold front pushes through.
This drops temperatures into the day on Friday and continues to cool of temperatures through Sunday. Rain chances increase into the weekend as the front stalls off shore and moves back toward our area increasing rain chances.
