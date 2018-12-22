SWLA residents voice opinions on the GoFundMe page for the border wall

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Brian Kolfage is a purple heart recipient veteran of the air force, who has taken it upon himself to start his own funding for the president’s long promised border wall.
Started just 4 days ago on go fund me, the page has upwards of 13 million donations.
Randy Hebert is a Sulphur resident who says he is in favor of crowd funding the wall.
"This is the perfect idea of a government-private partnership to fund something that needs to be funded,” Hebert said. “If people want to step up and pay their own way in this fashion, then why not let it happen."
But there are those who are against funding the wall.
“Anyone who’s interested in building walls instead of bridges doesn’t have our best interest in mind,” Joe Johnson, who is against crowd funding the wall, said.
“Well I don’t think Go Fund Me was set up to go fund the federal government,” Johnson said. “If you could raise that much money for building schools and improving our roads, I mean we have a bad transportation problem here. If people could get that interested in things that matter, I think we would be a lot better off.”
But with the crowd funding still far from reaching it's goal, government officials are still working to avoid a government shutdown over the funds for the wall. Louisiana senator John Kennedy says he believes the government will shut down.
"We are trying to work it out with our democratic friends,” Kennedy said. “It's a procedure of trial and error, so far it's been more error than trial. We will eventually get it worked out if people take their meds and negotiate in good faith."
