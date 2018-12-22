Sports Person of the Week - Kyla Hamilton

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the Sam Houston Lady Broncos, there is one thing that has remained constant during their season that has seen them win 14 of their first 15 games.
“Work. The girls get in the gym and they work everyday. They come to practice and they practice at game speed and they get out and they work”, head coach Jason Jagneaux said.
Playing key in their early success has been Kyla Hamilton. The senior guard has emerged over the course of her career as one of the go-to girls for the Broncos. But her role has changed a bit during her senior campaign.
“We always try new things and see what works and what doesn’t. Everything that we do, if it works and it improves us we just keep working on that specific thing”, Kyla Hamilton said.
“She transformed over the summer. We challenged her at the end of last year and over the summer. She had a pass first mentality last year and we told her that we needed her to increase her scoring because we needed another scoring threat on the floor. Now she’s looking to score first and she’s proven that she’s capable of doing that now", said Jagneaux.
And while the Lady Broncos are accustomed to starting their season’s well, they feel that this is the year they can end it well too.
“They understand whats ahead of them and what their goals are and they’ve really worked to accomplish those goals this year”, Jagneaux said.
“We’ve been working hard. We really didn’t have a lot of people coming back from the other year and this year we have everybody back. When we made it far last year nobody thought we would, so this year we feel like we have a good chance”, said Hamilton.
