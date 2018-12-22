Police release identity of victim in Polk St. homicide

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have released the name of the victim in the Polk St. homicide that took place on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018.
Police say Howard C. Jones, 34, of Sulphur was the victim in the shooting on the 3400 block of Polk St.
Department Spokesman, Corporal Larry Moss, says this investigation is still ongoing and asks anyone with information to contact lead investigator Lt. Lecia McCullough at 337-491-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.
