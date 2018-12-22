LSP Troop D & Santa bring Christmas to local hospital patients

CALCASIEU, LA (KPLC) - For those in the hospital, the holidays can be pretty difficult.
To help ease some of that pain, Troop D of Louisiana State Police decided to deliver some joy just in time for Christmas.
Friday, Troop D, with the support of local sponsors made their annual holiday visits to four area hospitals, with plenty of gifts in tow.
“We’re just going around to area hospitals bringing Christmas gifts to some of the kids that are hospitalized,” Trooper Derek Senegal said. “We even have Santa along with some elves.”
Troopers had the honor of escorting Santa and his elves along with other beloved characters, as they interacted with children and the elderly, in hopes of spreading some holiday cheer.
With lots of toys along with plenty of blankets there was a gift for everyone, young and old.
Visits were made to West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital in Sulphur along with Lake Charles Memorial and Christus-Ochsner Health System.
Dr. Thomas Laborde at Christus St. Patrick said it’s a joy to see the smiles on the patients' faces.
“For the most part you see a smile and a more relaxed feeling..kind of reminds them of their past experiences with the celebration of Christmas,” Laborde said.
In addition to delivering gifts to patients, troopers even passed out gifts to children who may have have been visiting a loved one in the hospital.
For nearly 7-years Troop D has been able to fund this mission through generous donations from the community to the Louisiana State Troopers Association.
At their annual fundraiser this past Summer, they were able to raise over $60,000.
This year, they were able to brighten the spirits of nearly 100 sick children as well as the elderly.
While these visits are intended to bring smiles to the faces of the children, there’s no denying that the troopers who participate, receive an equal amount of joy in return.
“When you come in there with a Santa Claus outfit and a few cool presents and just make them smile, it just makes you feel all warm inside,” Brett Travis, LA State Troopers Association Troop D President, said.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.