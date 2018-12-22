First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increasing through the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the rest of the day today expect windy conditions. Winds gusting up to 25 mph out of the south ahead of a weak cold front pushing through tomorrow. This cold front increases clouds as we head into the evening hours today.
Overnight we see temperatures drop only a few degrees with that increased cloud cover down into the 50s. We could see a few sprinkles during the overnight hours and into the day tomorrow. These showers will be very hit or miss and I think most of us will remain dry through the day with just a few of us experiencing a light rain. Temperatures during the day get up into the upper 60s again.
Overnight, thanks to the cold front temperatures fall into the 40s. During Christmas Eve, we see temperatures rebound into the 60s with rain chances holding off for most of us. Depending on where the cold front stalls, coastal regions could see a sprinkle of rain.
Rain chances increase during Christmas day with temperatures reaching 70. Rain chances will be hit of miss again, but most of us should remain dry.
As we head into the day on Wednesday and people are headed home from Christmas festivities the earlier you leave the better. Heavy rain and thunderstorm chances increase as we head into the evening hours and stick around through the day on Thursday. Temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday reaching the 70s. The rain expected on Thursday is associated with a cold front so we do get a cool down overnight and into the weekend.
Starting off the day on Friday temperatures fall into the 50s with us only warming into the 60s during the day. Rain chances Friday are low, but we see rain chances spike again into Saturday and Sunday.
