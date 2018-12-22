Cuban assembly approves draft of new constitution

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, applauds as former President Raul Castro, center, greets members of the Assembly before the start of a session to debate the draft of a new Constitution, at the Convention Palace in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The draft will be submitted to a popular referendum on Feb. 24, 2019. Cuba's government said Tuesday that language promoting the legalization of gay marriage will be removed from the draft after widespread popular rejection of the idea. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP)