Westlake man arrested for Moss Bluff hit-and-run, no restraint on child passenger

Suspect also faces DWI charges

Braddie Breaux
By Tresia Bowles | December 21, 2018 at 11:20 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 11:26 AM

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man was arrested after allegedly being involved in a three-vehicle accident on La. 378 near Feinstein Road in Moss Bluff, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, with Louisiana State Police.

LSP responded to a driver traveling erratically on Dec. 19 around 6:31 p.m., said Senegal. Braddie Breaux, 45, of Westlake, was allegedly traveling with a child passenger in the car.

Breaux faces seven charges:

• operating while intoxicated; first offense

• careless operation

• hit-and-run driving

• driving on roadway laned for traffic

• no seat belt

• child passenger restraint system

• DWI child endangerment

• Vehicular negligent injuring

