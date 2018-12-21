Westlake man arrested for Moss Bluff hit-and-run, no restraint on child passenger

MOSS BLUFF, LA (KPLC) - A Westlake man was arrested after allegedly being involved in a three-vehicle accident on La. 378 near Feinstein Road in Moss Bluff, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, with Louisiana State Police.
LSP responded to a driver traveling erratically on Dec. 19 around 6:31 p.m., said Senegal. Braddie Breaux, 45, of Westlake, was allegedly traveling with a child passenger in the car.
Breaux faces seven charges:
• operating while intoxicated; first offense
• careless operation
• hit-and-run driving
• driving on roadway laned for traffic
• no seat belt
• child passenger restraint system
• DWI child endangerment
• Vehicular negligent injuring
