Veteran’s GoFundMe for border wall reaches more than $11M; satirical ‘Ladders to Get Over Trump’s Wall’ fund also started

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Four days into its campaign, a veteran’s GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a southern border wall has eclipsed $11 million.
“We The People Will Fund The Wall,” started by triple-amputee and Purple Heart recipient Brian Kolfage, was up to $11,086,064 of its $1 billion goal as of Friday morning.
“Like a majority of those American citizens who voted to elect President Donald J Trump, we voted for him to Make America Great Again. President Trump’s main campaign promise was to BUILD THE WALL. And as he’s followed through on just about every promise so far, this wall project needs to be completed still,” Kolfage wrote.
“As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today. Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society.”
Kolfage estimated that if everyone who voted for Trump contributes $80, the $5 billion cost estimated by the president for the border wall would be raised.
The effort has also spurred a counter-campaign, which on the surface claims to raise money for ladders to go over the planned U.S.-Mexico border wall, which was a centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign.
In the fine print of the campaign on GoFundMe, called “Ladders to Get Over Trump’s Wall,” the organizers note the money collected will go to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES), a Texas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency that promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees.
As of Friday morning, $64,824 of the campaign’s $100 million goal had been reached.
“You see, they’ll never reach their goal, but no matter how much we raise, we’re going to reach ours,” Ladders to Get Over Trump’s Wall said. “Supporting an organization working to help immigrants seeking legal asylum. This GoFundMe isn’t really about ladders at all. It’s about lifting people up.”
Trump made building a border wall a centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign, saying he would have Mexico pay for it. Mexico’s government has said it would not fund construction of a wall.
Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that Mexico would pay for the wall through the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The deal is a revised version of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), and requires Congressional approval.
"I often stated, ‘One way or the other, Mexico is going to pay for the Wall,’ " he wrote on Twitter. “This has never changed. Our new deal with Mexico (and Canada), the USMCA, is so much better than the old, very costly & anti-USA NAFTA deal, that just by the money we save, MEXICO IS PAYING FOR THE WALL!”
