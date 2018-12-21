‘Selfie wrist’: Yes, it’s a thing, and doctors are seeing more of it

Chinese girls pose for a selfie near the mascot for the China International Import Expo in Shanghai, Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Chinese President Xi Jinping promised Monday to open China wider to imports at the start of a high-profile trade fair meant to rebrand the country as a global customer but offered no response to U.S. and European complaints about technology policy and curbs on foreign business. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) (AP)