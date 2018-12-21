Ragley woman accused of shooting neighbor’s goat speaks out

RAGLEY, LA (KPLC) - The woman accused of shooting a goat in Jeff Davis parish is speaking out, saying she had the right to shoot the animal.
The neighbor told authorities that it is the third time Karen Sue Myers, 53, has shot her goat, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. Ivey said when deputies arrived, they found a wound in the goat’s hindquarter.
However, Myers says this is only the first time that she’s shot the goat.
“He’s so scared now, he doesn’t even want to walk outside,” said the owner, Tiffany Leblanc.
She claims it’s a situation with her neighbor that has now left her daughter’s beloved pet fearful.
Myers faces one count of aggravated cruelty to animal for the shooting. It’s a charge that she doesn’t deny however, she claims, it should be justified being that she shot the goat with a pellet gun.
“I’ve asked these people repeatedly to keep their animals penned up and I’ve swept goat feces off my porch daily," said Myers.
“So I came inside and I got my pellet gun and I shot the goat in the behind and it went off,” Myers said. "That’s all I wanted, I didn’t want to harm the animal.”
She said its become a big issue with her neighbors animals coming onto her property. She claims last year that Leblanc’s dog attacked one of the dogs that she rescued.
Being that there is no animal control in Jeff Davis parish, it’s left her confused as to what measures to take when it comes to protecting her home.
“The cops, themselves, I’ve asked them what my rights were, especially about the goat. About six months ago, he said if you feel that you or your home is threatened, you have every right to defend it," said Myers.
Alyson Antoon is an attorney in Lake Charles and says - that’s not exactly how it works.
“Of course, the owner of the animal is at fault for allowing their animals to be loose or roaming but just because it happens doesn’t mean you can go harm that animal or do what you want with it,” Antoon said.
Both Myers and her neighbor feel there should be some type of animal control in the parish. Myers hasn’t spoken to her neighbor since the incident but ultimately she’s hoping they can come to an understanding.
“Animal abusers should be prosecuted, I fully believe that, It’s just I’m not that person that I was portrayed to be,” said Myers.
Myers is currently scheduled to appear in court in April on one charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.
A charge of aggravated animal cruelty carries a fine of $5000 to $25,000 and/or imprisoned for 1 to 10 years. Exemptions are made for lawful hunting and trapping, herding of domestic animals, veterinary practice, scientific and medical research.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.