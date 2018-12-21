Military homecoming for a local Westlake boy

WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) - Let’s face it, there is something on the top of everyone’s mind when it comes to what they want for Christmas.
But for one young man, all he wanted was to be with his brother. 5-year-old Ryker Runnels is a kindergartner at Westwood Elementary School whose brother, Blake, has been stationed in North Carolina with the army for the last 6 months. He says what he wanted for Christmas more than anything is to be reunited with Blake.
So together with his parents and the school, Blake made it happen at Rykers class Christmas party. Blake hid inside a gift-wrapped box in front of the whole class and waited for the big reveal.
“It’s like knowing what you got for Christmas but you can’t open it until Christmas,” Blake said.
Tiffany Runnels is the mother of Blake and Ryker and says every time she’d ask Ryker what he wanted for Christmas, he would only say one thing.
“All I want for Christmas is for my brother to be home,” Tiffany said.
Even though they are 14 years apart, their mother says they couldn’t be any closer.
“They have that tight bond like that,” Tiffany said. “It got to a point where that’s all Ryker wanted when he was little. He didn’t want me or my husband, he would prefer going to Blake.”
For Ryker, seeing his best friend leave took an emotional toll on him.
“It was kind of confusing because he had to leave and I didn’t know why,” Ryker said.
But for the next two weeks, Ryker and Blake will have every moment to catch up.
“I’m really close with all my family,” Blake said. “I miss everyone, but this is my buddy. He’s not leaving my side the whole time.”
Tiffany has a message to all parents out there this holiday season.
“Always cherish the time that you have with your kids,” Tiffany said. “There is going to come a day, it sneaks up on you and then you look back and when you look back you’re like, ‘well where did all the time go?’. Take advantage of the time you have with them because it’s really not long that god gives us with them.”
