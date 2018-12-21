Man awaiting trial on rape charge now accused of raping woman he met on Tinder

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man arrested in 2017 on a rape charge is behind bars again after allegedly raping a woman he met through the Tinder dating app.
Court documents state Mark Ferguson, 49, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Thursday in connection with a rape that happened in October.
According to the arrest warrant, Ferguson, also known as “Fergie Ferguson,” and the victim met on Tinder in August. It added the victim pulled away from Ferguson when he tried to kiss her on October 10. He allegedly “slapped her in the face and pushed her onto the bed.”
The report states Ferguson then raped the victim as she repeatedly “said no and screamed.”
The East Baton Rouge Parish Prison reported Feguson was booked on a charge of first-degree rape. Bond has not been set.
Court records show Ferguson was arrested in May 2017 for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl. He was charged with first-degree rape in that case. It has not yet gone to trial.
Records also show Ferguson was arrested in 1992 on a charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He was sentenced to probation in that case, the court reported.
